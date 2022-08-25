OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is offering the Monkeypox vaccine, though access is limited to what health officials have determined to be “high-risk” groups.

The announcement is in conjunction with health departments in Hancock, Brooke, Marshall, Wetzel and Tyler counties.

The groups currently eligible for the JYNNEOS Vaccine include: Gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men and/or transgender, gender non-conforming, or gender nonbinary individuals who have had multiple anonymous sex partners in the last 14 days.

Vaccine eligibility will be determined on a case-by-case basis. They will be given out by appointment only; no walk-ins. Vaccines will also be limited to West Virginia residents for the time being. Eligibility for the Monkeypox vaccine may change in the future.

The health department says individuals can get the virus by coming into contact with sores, scabs and other bodily fluids of a person who is infected.

The JYNNEOS vaccine is currently under an emergency use authorization from the Food & Drug Administration.

For more details, you can contact the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department at (304) 234-3682.