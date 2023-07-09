WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Police Department issued a possible overdose spike alert at approximately 5:00 on July 9.

The alert is in effect for the next 48-96 hours, police advise that Narcan is available at the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

These alerts are enacted when at least three overdoses are recorded within a day or two, and within the same geographical region.

