WHEELING, W.Va. — The Wheeling Park Commission held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand re-opening of Wheeling Park’s White Palace today, according to a press release.

The $3.2 million dollar renovation project, made possible with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and contributions from donors, began in November 2022. The White Palace now boasts a new café and café deck, a veranda, and major improvements to its ballroom.

Visitors to the park will be greeted with a redesigned façade at the White Palace Ballroom entrance. Inside, a grand staircase leads up to the second-floor lobby and the newly designed 7,130 square-foot ballroom. Café 1925, proudly serving Starbucks, is located on the west corner of the main floor and extends outward through doors that lead to a new deck.

“The new café is just one of the many reasons for the community to come out and enjoy Wheeling Park,” said Bob Peckenpaugh, President and CEO of the Wheeling Park Commission. “It will become the center where guests can relax, have a light snack, and pick up coffee before or after swimming, golf, tennis or skating.”

Mayor Glenn Elliott added, “It is incredibly exciting to see the transformational changes happening in Wheeling Park, and the White Palace renovations are just the beginning. The American Rescue Plan Act funding has been a tremendous catalyst for positive change in our community, and City Council has worked diligently to ensure that the changes these investments bring will be beneficial to all our citizens and visitors well into the future.”

In addition to the White Palace renovation, guests can now enjoy a new multi-surface floor at the J.B. Chamber Memorial Rink, which allows for roller skating, roller hockey, and even pickleball. The project was made possible by a large donation from the Wheeling Amateur Hockey Association (WAHA).

To learn more about Wheeling Park and its amenities, including hours of operation and pricing, visit here.