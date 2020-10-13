Wheeling Park debate team shares what makes a good debate

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF)- Forty consecutive state championships.

That’s how much success the Wheeling Park debate team has under their belt. And with the next Presidential debate taking place on Oct. 22nd, the Park debate team has decided to share their knowledge on what makes a good debate.

“Important decorum, you know if you are very disrespectful during a debate or don’t pay attention to what your opponent is saying, then it doesn’t make for such a good debate because a debate is supposed to be engaging the two people, responding to what your opponent said, and furthering what you’ve said,” said Collin Connor, senior at Wheeling Park.

One of the biggest things to watch out for when watching a debate is making sure the candidates did their research.

“You can think that you have a pretty solid standpoint on a topic and then do research and flip 180 degrees,” said Mia Suwaid, a junior at Wheeling Park.

Also, ensuring that those debating are clear and firm will help their case.

“Establishing a clear line of reasoning throughout and entire debate. If you get off track and don’t allow yourself to make a clear argument to your opponent and to the judge then you’re not going to make a very clear case and I think that’s the most important thing,” said Charlie Ihlenfeld, a junior at Park.

For the Park debate team, remembering the reason our nation has presidential debates is important.

“I think it helps people understand what candidate, what the person really values and what they think needs to change or not change in the country in general. And I think that really helps people understand who they’re actually voting for, what they stand for, and helps them understand the person more.”