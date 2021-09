St. Clairsville, OH. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park was up 1-0 in the first half. Tresz McLeod passed to Alex Canestraro who scored for a 2-0 Park lead.

Moments later, Canestraro beat most of the Dover defenders himself and scored and Park was running away with a 4-0 lead at halftime.

In the second half, Canestraro completed a hat trick. His three goals would be the difference because the Patriots won 5-2.