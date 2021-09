First Family Court Circuit (Brooke, Hancock and Ohio Counties) Judges Heather Wood and Joyce Chernenko will test a new system to allow victims of domestic violence and sexual assault to file petitions for protective orders without going to a courthouse.

The test will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 29 in Judge Wood’s courtroom on the second floor of the Ohio County Courthouse Annex, 51 16th Street, Wheeling.