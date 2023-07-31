Myrtle Beach, S.C. (WTRF) – Some Ohio County residents were enjoying Myrtle Beach this morning when a small plane crashed into the ocean….in the exact spot they were swimming just moments before.

Valarie Randolph is a 5th grade teacher at Woodsdale Elementary, and she was at the beach Monday morning with her three daughters and her daughter’s boyfriend, Wheeling Park graduate Gian Degenova.

They say they saw the plane go by a few times, and getting closer and lower each time before finally crashing.

The pilot could be heard screaming for help, and Gian wasted no time. He bolted towards the wreckage, and said the pilot was telling him he couldn’t move, and he was bleeding from the head.

“There were no thoughts in my head really at all. I kind of just saw that he needed help and I just ran out there.” Gian Degenova, 2023 Wheeling Park High School graduate

“He was selfless, all those people were selfless. I mean they were just trying to save a man’s life, so to me, you know, there’s good in humanity.” VALARIE RANDOLPH, 5th grade teacher at Woodsdale Elementary School

Gian, along with some other beachgoers helped the man keep his head above the water before lifeguards and others arrived to get the pilot to an ambulance. He was taken to a local hospital, and police on scene said he would be okay. No word yet on the pilot’s current condition.

Gian, Valarie and her family left the beach and went back to their hotel to calm down, saying they were still in a bit of shock.

The FAA says the plane was a single-engine Piper PA-18, and the pilot was the only passenger on board. The plane has been since removed from the water, and the NTSB has opened an investigation into the crash.