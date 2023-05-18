WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – Wheeling Park High School has been named a West Virginia PBIS Tier 1 Model School for the 2022-2023 school year by the state Behavior/Mental Health Technical Assistance Center.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Wheeling Park High had to submit evidence of their work that shows HOW the school is utilizing positive feedback systems and how they respond to challenging behaviors.

This Tier 1 Model School title allows Park to share what has worked here in the Ohio Valley with other West Virginia High Schools.

“So, in PBIS, you identify behaviors that you want your students to see. So, for us, it’s we use PARK. Positive, attentive, respectful and keep going. And we talk about what those look like in different areas of the building. And when teachers see them, we acknowledge those with PARK cards and those have little prizes and drawings that go along with them.” Meredith Dailer | Wheeling Park High School Principal

Dailer says that being named a model school is a great validation to all the hard work Wheeling Park does to promote positive behaviors and relationships.

West Virginia Behavior/Mental Health Technical Center Assistance Center said it is clear that positive behavior is “explicitly taught, commended, and celebrated” at Wheeling Park High School.