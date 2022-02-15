Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – Park’s Owen Leary is the two-time defending state champion in the 50 and 100 freestyles. During his career at Wheeling Park, has re-written the record books, he owns six of the individual record and would love to go out with two more state titles

“Obviously, the #1 goal is to win. Everything after that is just a bonus but if my times could get down that would be really appreciated, you know?” Leary said.

“We’ve got our hands full. In the 50 and the 100 there’s some guys who are close to Owen. Owen’s really going to have to hustle. If you get into the distance guys, you know, the 500 and stuff – Ethan Waldeck and Max Hill, have got some pretty stiff competition in the 500,” Head Coach Mike Cook said.

Owen Leary will also start swimming at Denison College next year.