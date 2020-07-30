Wheeling Park set to host graduation ceremony this Sunday

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF)- Wheeling Park High School’s graduation date is still set for this Sunday, Aug. 2nd. The ceremony will take place outside at Wheeling Island Stadium. The ceremony will be social distanced on the field, as well as in the stadium. The seats I the stadium are marked for spectators to remain six feet apart. There will also be hand sanitizer stations set up at the islands for those who attend. The school wanted to give the class of 2020 a safe and in-person ceremony.

“We surveyed our students at the end of the school year and the majority of our students really wanted to have this traditional ceremony so they could be together as seniors one last time, and so we worked really hard to give them that,” said Amy Mitch, Wheeling Park’s principal.

Graduation will take place on Sunday at 3 p.m. Wheeling Park High School will be handing out masks to those who attend.