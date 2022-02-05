Wheeling Park Varsity wins their division at the OVAC Cheerleading Competition, claim their 24th victory

WHEELING W.Va. – (WTRF) Cheerleading squads from all over the Ohio Valley traveled to compete Saturday in the OVAC Cheering Competition.

Teams jump, tumble, dance, and cheer for two minutes and thirty seconds to prove they have what it takes to be named number one.



Shawna Shepherd, Varsity Cheer Coach for Wheeling Park High School says it was tough preparing for this competition.

The team’s routine usually features stunting but to compete in the OVAC Championship, they have to take them out.

I was very happy, we haven’t had practice for two days because of all the weather and cancellations and things like that. The kids just really put in the time and effort. We are at the gym before ball games practicing so they really just have to take the stunts out and add more tumbling and dance and just kind of put on a show. Shawna Shepherd, Varsity Cheer Coach for Wheeling Park High School

She says the team’s bond and positivity certainly plays a role in their success.

She says each practice they push each other to work harder.

Wheeling Park’s advance tumbling and versatility led them to the top and they took home their 24th win.