OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Shaquille O’Neal, Candace Parker and Anthony Davis are just a small number of legendary basketball players who have played in The McDonald’s All-Star Game.

Just over seven hundred of the nations elite girls and boys high school players are nominated each year for a chance to play in one of basketball’s biggest stages.

Included in this years list is Wheeling Park Senior Brett Phillips. Phillips is just one of five players nominated from the Mountain State, this year. He is a three year starter for the Patriots and was first-team All OVAC and Honorable Mention All-State in 2022. He averaged seventeen points per game as a junior.

“I’m just very thankful. It’s an extreme honor. All of these guys on that list are top players in the country. So I’m very pleased to be part of that.” Brett Phillips. McDonald’s All-Star Nominee

“He has put a lot of time in to Wheeling Park High School. He has been a great teammate for our guys and a leader and each year has progressed on the court.” Michael Jebbia, Head Basketball Coach WPHS

Despite battling an ankle injury, Brett has helped lead his team to a 7-2 record so far this year. He was also quarterback on the football team had a record-setting senior season. He was named First Team All-State.