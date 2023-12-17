WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A holiday tradition, that brings joy to thousands of Ohio Valley residents, wrapped up early this evening.

The final performance of this year’s Wheeling Park Festival of Sound took place at the J.B. Chambers Performing Arts Center.

The festival featured all music Ensembles offered at Wheeling Park.

That includes the concert and jazz bands as well as several choirs and a performance by the Young Patriots.

The percussion ensemble and orchestra also perform before a large crowd at the arts center.

This year’s event featured the debut of the ” Liberty Bells Choir,” which 60 handbells.