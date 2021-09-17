Wheeling PD releases statement regarding Mozart homicide investigation; a female is deceased

OHIO COUNTY (WTRF) —

Wheeling PD issued the following statement regarding a homicide in the Mozart area of Wheeling today:

“The Wheeling Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place Friday afternoon in the Mozart area of the city.

Around 2 p.m., police were initially called to S. Frazier Avenue for suspicious circumstances involving a person outside who appeared distraught.

Police were then led to 8 S. Frazier Avenue where a female was found dead inside.

As additional police units arrived on scene, a man was seen on the property who then encountered officers and fled onto Frazier Avenue. A short time later, he was caught and detained. The man is now in police custody and was taken to Wheeling Hospital for medical evaluation.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time.

Wheeling Police are being assisted by the West Virginia State Police Crime Scene Response Team. As of 5 p.m., Friday, S. Frazier Avenue remains closed to traffic.”