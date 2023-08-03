OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – A selection of Wheeling’s first responders donned some different uniforms Thursday evening.

The Wheeling Police and Fire departments went head to head in the first Guns and Hoses Charity Basketball Game.

Both teams have been working hard to prepare for the match-up at WesBanco Arena. While it’s a fun night for both teams, this game means something more.

All proceeds from the event are going to Sergeant Joshua Raddish of the Wheeling Police Department and his family.

“The Wheeling firemen and Wheeling policemen are having a charity basketball game tonight–where they are donating all of the proceeds to my late daughter, Ella Rose. She died in February 2023.” Sgt. Joshua Raddish, Wheeling Police Department

If you’re wondering who came out on top, the Wheeling Fire Department won the game 47 to 41.