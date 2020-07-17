Wheeling Police Department launches new crime mapping system

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF)- The Wheeling Police Department has launched a new online crime mapping website. Residents will now be able crimes that are happening throughout Wheeling. This new website allows residents to stay more informed than ever before. Robbery, burglary, traffic related incidents, violent crimes, sex offenders and crimes against property will be available on the website. Residents have also been given the option to register their household for having a surveillance system. Registering your home’s camera will help police fight crime in the area.

“The reason that we’re so interested in this, is it takes so much time today for an officer or a detective to walk a general area of a crime, looking for potential surveillance cameras. If you register your camera, it doesn’t give us access to your system,” said Shawn Schwertfeger, the Wheeling Chief of Police. “It simply lets us know that a certain individual has a camera system and gives us the ability to contact that individual.”

Those who want more information or would like to view a tutorial on the new online crime mapping site can visit www.wheeilngwv.gov.