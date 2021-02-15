Wheeling Police: Forget how to drive in snow? Here are some tips

The road conditions right now might have you googling how to drive in snow, but the Wheeling Police Department beat you to it.

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Police Department is getting proactive with the inclement weather. You could call it a PSA of sorts, for things you learned in driver school but might need a refresher on.

The Friendly Neighborhood videos are reminding you: slow down, back off, hang up the phone. It might go without saying, but it might also be a good reminder.

And the biggest tip: drive defensively.

But the Police Department is always ready for what the storm may bring.

When the snow is falling and people are trying to commute, we’re going to see an increase of crashes or vehicles that maybe slid off the roadway. As far as call volume, it’s all going to depend on what the storm is. If folks are held to their home, we’re going to get more calls to the home than we normally would. Lt. Josh Sanders, Wheeling Police Department

The cruisers are gassed up and snow free for when they need to hit the road fast for any call. But the prep goes both ways. The Lieutenant advises you have a bag full of everything you might need in your car in case you get stuck in this weather.

This Friendly Neighborhood videos have a range of topics and can be found on the Wheeling Police Department’s Facebook page.