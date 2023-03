WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Police are investigating after a body was found on Tuesday.

Police say a man’s body was discovered in an abandoned home in the 4200 block of Jacob Street.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday police say they were called to the area after a demolition crew found the body in the basement.

The body will be taken to the West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.

