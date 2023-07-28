WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Police were sent to the area of Fink Street on the south end of Wheeling Island Friday morning around 6:48 a.m. The report was a woman down in a yard off of Fink Street.

Arriving officers found a partially clothed woman lying in the yard with obvious facial injuries, and unconscious. The female, yet to be identified, was transported to Wheeling Hospital by the Wheeling Fire Department. She remains in critical condition at this time and was flown to Ruby Hospital in Morgantown.

The female victim is between the ages of 20 and 55 years of age, was wearing a red shirt and blue jeans when located.

Multiple officers and detectives are continuing to investigate at this time. If anyone has any information on the identity of this woman or may have seen anything overnight or early this morning, please contact the Wheeling Police Department at 304-234-3664 or Crimestoppers Upper Ohio Valley at 877-TIPS4US.

