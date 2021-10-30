Wheeling police is hiring officers, and they’ve boosted the incentives

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you’ve been thinking about joining the police force, this might be the time to apply to wear the badge.

The Wheeling Police Department is looking for probationary officers and has just bumped up their incentives.

They’re offering a $20,000 sign-on bonus if you’re West Virginia law enforcement certified, or if you’re out of state and meet the state standards.

That’s not to mention the new police headquarters coming next year, along with a new assigned vehicle program.

In addition, certified officers who are contributing to the state retirement system will not lose their vested years of service after transferring their retirement to Wheeling.

You’ll have to pass both a physical and written test, a polygraph exam, and a criminal background check. You’ll also have to be between 18 and 40 years old, and live within 45 miles of police headquarters.

The application can be found at wheelingwv.gov/policejobs.

You can call Wheeling’s human resources department at 304-234-3694 with any questions.

The deadline to apply is November 12th, and the civil service exam will take place on November 20th.