OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – UPDATE: 7NEWS has been informed that Van Kralovic has been found and is safe.

Wheeling Police are looking for a 13 year old named Van Kralovic.

Police say he was last seen around 6:30 Thursday evening in the Woodsdale area. He was reportedly wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants and black shoes.

He is roughly 5’6, 140 pounds.

If you have any information as to his whereabouts, contract Wheeling Police.