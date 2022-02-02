Suspect in stolen vehicle case found, say Wheeling police

UPDATE Feb. 2, 2022 at 3:56 p.m.

Wheeling Police Department spokesman Phillip Stahl says that North Strabane Township authorities say the suspect they were looking for has been arrested by another agency in their area and the car has been recovered.

Wheeling Police need the public to help on locating a suspect involved in a vehicle theft case.

The suspect, a white male, allegedly stole a 2017 Mitsubishi Silver Sedan with PA plate number LTW-6908.

Wheeling Police say the theft occurred in Pennsylvania and the suspect is now believed to be in the Wheeling area.

If you have any information, please call Wheeling Police at 304-234-3664, or the Crime Stoppers Upper Ohio Valley tip line at 877-TIPS-4US.