OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Police are on the scene of a stabbing that took place on Jacob, and 15th Street Tuesday evening in the downtown area of Wheeling.

A heavy police and fire department presence was seen in the area around 8:00pm, with the Wheeling Police Department and Wheeling Fire Department responding.

Wheeling Public Information Officer Phillip Stahl tells 7NEWS that the incident began as an altercation at a house on 15th St. that resulted in one person being stabbed. That individual was taken to Wheeling Hospital to be treated for their wounds. We’re told the injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

Police do not have a suspect at this time.

Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard tells us that his deputies are covering calls for the city while Wheeling Police investigate the scene.

7NEWS is working to learn more, and we have a crew on the scene. We will bring you more details as they become available.

