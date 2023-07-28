WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Police were notified Friday morning of a domestic incident involving a firearm several hours after the incident occurred.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Around 3:15 a.m. in the 400 Block of South Penn Street, Wheeling, a subject allegedly forced entry into the residence of a former girlfriend. It was reported that the suspect brandished a firearm and assaulted the female resident inside the home.

The investigation completed by WPD officers culminated with officers obtaining three felony warrants related to this incident.

Wheeling Police investigating malicious assault on Wheeling Island, woman life flighted to hospital

Dennis Terrell Evans, 35, of Fairmont, West Virginia, is now wanted for alleged Burglary, Strangulation and Wanton Endangerment Involving a Firearm.

Evans should be considered armed and dangerous.

Should anyone have any information related to this incident or information related to Evans’ whereabouts, please contact the WPD Detective Division through the WPD at 304-234-3664 or by contacting Crimestoppers at 877-TIPS4US.

Video is for Friday, July 28 top stories.