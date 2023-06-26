WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling is on a pretty impressive list of cities thanks to everything it brings to the community and the state of West Virginia.

The Friendly City has been ranked 33rd on Fortune.com’s Best Places to Live for Families.

The city is mainly known for its beautiful parks and local attractions. Some of these include Oglebay Park and Wheeling Park that include large pools, walking and biking trails, and even a zoo. Other attractions include the Centre Market and Heritage Port Park.

The idea behind these parks and attractions is to provide residents and families with the best possible quality of life.

”We’re really blessed with a lot of parks and playgrounds. I mean we got the crown jewels of parks and playgrounds in Oglebay and Wheeling Park but just about every single neighborhood in the city of Wheeling has at least one sometimes multiple parks and playgrounds. We’re adding splash pads, we’re adding dog parks, so we’re really doing what we can do to improve the quality of life here in the city of Wheeling and focus on residents and families.” Chad Thalman – Vice Mayor of Wheeling

”Oglebay is really cool cause you got the zoo you get to go around the zoo and walking trail and there’s a really big pool.” Bryant Morgan – Local Resident

The sights and sounds of the city are what many residents enjoy most about the place they call home and the history that comes with it.

”Lot of natural beauty and parks and stuff for children to play in, I think it’s also a fairly safe city. Brian Booley – Wheeling Resident

”All the art here and some of the stuff that’s around here that looks really cool, I think that draws people in like how old the buildings look. It’s kind of like a historical landmark.” Bryant Morgan – Local Resident

Those that live in and around the city take pride in the recognition that the city receives and are confident that their city is one of the best.

”Wheeling is a great city and everyone should be proud to live here.” Brian Booley – Wheeling Resident

7News applauds The City of Wheeling for their achievement and those who help keep the city fun and friendly.