Wheeling resident gives 7NEWS exclusive look at her vacation caught in Hurricane Isaias

MYRTLHurricane Isaias is making landfall on the shore of North and South Carolina this evening.
The hurricane is a category 1 storm and although not very strong as hurricanes goes, it is still incredibly dangerous.
While the local residents may be used to the heavy storms, one local Wheeling resident is their on vacation and was not expecting to encounter Isaias during her stay.
I am actually friends with the fire chief down here, who is a retired wheeling firefighter. He just advised us today to move our cars back and that’s pretty much what we’ve done. I talked to some locals down here that basically don’t seem to concerned. They feel they’ve seen worse than whats to come so thats all we’re gonna do and just stay inside, stay dry, and stay safe.Theresa Russel, Wheeling resident in Myrtle Beach