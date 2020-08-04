Wheeling resident gives 7NEWS exclusive look at her vacation caught in Hurricane Isaias

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- Frontline workers are essential, there's no doubt about that, and now today they are being honored in Wheeling. Mayor Glenn Elliott made today, August 3rd, Frontline Worker Appreciation Day and the whole community stepped up to appreciate the everyday heroes for never stopping during this pandemic.

Solid Waste Supervisor of the Wheeling Sanitation Division, Chris Helminski, told 7News "we had the Woodsdale floods back in March and then COVID kind of came around obviously more people were home from work and more people were home from school so they're doing a lot more cleaning out so we've seen a lot more garbage and then it got hot with the summer it's been a pretty crazy year it takes a lot of behind the scenes work to get the city going and keep it sustained I think the little things go a long way I think it's good to be thought of and appreciated in one form or fashion and of course food always works real well too so it was nice."