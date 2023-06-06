OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling is getting ready to take the next step in their ongoing efforts to update and improve the city’s wastewater and sewer infrastructure.

Back in 2021, the city identified about 25 million dollars with of projects, including a 10 million dollar renovation to the wastewater treatment plant.

Officials have been working their way through those projects ever since, and at tonight’s city council meeting, officials heard the first reading to do a major sanitary sewer line replacement project on GC&P Road.

“There’s a lot of construction work that’s being done that people don’t see. You know everybody sees the streetscape, they see the police headquarters, the parking structure, the fire headquarters, but there’s a lot of sewer and water work that’s being done to improve our infrastructure, and that’s a very important part of the services that we provide.” ROBERT HERRON, Wheeling City Manager

Herron says these projects are money well spent to keep our infrastructure up to standards, because they treat most of the wastewater from Ohio County, and some of Marshall County.

He also lauded the great work by the city’s water pollution control staff.