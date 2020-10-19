Wheeling Soup Kitchen closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling will be closed for one week starting Monday, 10/18. This is after one of its part-time employees tested positive for COVID-19.

However, the executive director says that employee was not in the Soup Kitchen all week.

A professional cleaning company will reportedly be in to clean the facility.

Catholic Charities will be open to serve the community, but those in need of food can also call 304-233-2992 and Wheeling Soup Kitchen staff will be there to help.

