Wheeling Soup Kitchen puts a bow on the holiday season with their annual Day of Giving

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Soup Kitchen hosted their annual Day of Giving this week.

They prepared a huge holiday feast, featuring ham, turkey, and all of the fixings. They’re open to full capacity and everyone is welcome. Along with the great food, there was also a raffle and an appearance by Santa Clause.

They’re also wrapping up their Giving Season for the children, and with the help of local shoppers, they gave a nice Christmas to 170 children. The soup kitchen is entirely community funded, and they tell us that bringing everyone together for a good meal can shine a light even in dark times.

“This is when it all pulls together. When the whole year, you know, the ups and the downs, especially now with COVID, it just kind of all comes together. Everyone feels good and the community is so giving. They open up their hearts and their wallets and keep us going, and just kind of propels us into the next year. And we have to be really careful because sometimes January can be a real let down for our folks. So we try to make it festive in January as well.” Becky Shilling-Rodocker, Wheeling Soup Kitchen

The soup kitchen tells us last year they served over 170,000 meals here locally.