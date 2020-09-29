Wheeling Soup Kitchen still serving through the pandemic

OHIO COUNTY (WTRF) — The ongoing pandemic has disrupted a number of businesses and organizations throughout the area.

But tonight the spotlight is on one local organization that is still up and running and making a difference for hundreds of area people.



The Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling serves a minimum of 2,000 meals per week according to Becky Shilling-Rodocker.

They are the largest soup kitchen in West Virginia and 100 percent community funded.



Like most places, they have had to make some major changes to their operation.

The dining room is currently closed and meals need to be picked up at the door.

Anyone picking up a meal is given a mask and must stand six feet apart in line.



Officials at the soup kitchen say they hope the dining room may be able to reopen in the spring.