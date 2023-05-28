WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – The Streetscape Project continues here in Wheeling and is starting to hit high gear with construction on almost every street in downtown.

The project will take nearly $32 million to complete, and is set to improve Wheeling’s roads, sidewalks and overall scenery.

Mayor Glenn Elliott gave 7News an update as it reaches its ninth month after the official groundbreaking.

“Crews have really torn up most of the sidewalks from 10th and Main Street all the way down to 14th Street. They’re going to keep working on those sidewalks and working on the underground sewer project down at 16th and Main. And then, you know, over the next year and a half or so, they’re going to just keep working on the rest of Main Street and they’re going to work to market. Unfortunately, the actual street services will probably be the last thing that they do. They have to get the sidewalk elevations first. So, drivers just need to be patient.” Mayor Glenn Elliott | Wheeling

This project has made parking in downtown Wheeling a challenge, making it difficult to get to local businesses.

Mayor Elliott encourages everyone to still support the downtown restaurants, even if it means driving around the block to find parking. The current timeline for completion of the Streetscape Project is November of 2024.