Wheeling Suspension Bridge to close indefinitely on Tuesday

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Just over five weeks after its reopening, the Wheeling Suspension Bridge will be closed once again.

The historic bridge had been closed for a six-week period after a charter bus crossed it back in June, exceeding the structure’s weight limit. It was reopened after passing inspections and additional signage has been put in place to deter overweight vehicles. But that hasn’t been enough.

“The Friends of Wheeling organization has brought to our attention that they sat out there for four hours and in that four-hour period, there were approximately 141 vehicles that exceeded the two-ton weight limit,” said Joe Yuszczak, Acting District Engineer.

Not only is the Wheeling Suspension Bridge important for traffic to and from Wheeling Island, but it’s also a National Historic Landmark.

“It’s very important for us to make sure that we maintain that bridge and it’s very important that we also don’t put it at risk and so in order to keep the bridge, people and public safety, it was decided upon to close that until permanent repairs can be made,” Yuszczak added.

The suspension bridge will be closed to all vehicular traffic as of Tuesday, September 24. It will be open for pedestrians walking on foot or riding bicycles.

Currently, there is no estimated time of completion for this rehabilitation project. Stay with 7News for updates on this story.

