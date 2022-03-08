On Friday, March 18, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. the Wheeling Symphony is back on stage at the Capitol Theatre, with some surprises.

The masterworks concert, titled “American Roots” will begin with a piece by American composer Jessie Montgomery.

There will be a “surprise element” that they won’t reveal yet, except to say that it will be “very Wheeling-centric.”

Then painst Natasha Paremski will be featured perfroming Rachmaninoff’s second piano concerto.

After the intermission, another surprise in this “American Roots’ concert.

We’re gonna pay a special moment of tribute to Ukraine by playing the Ukrainian National anthem because of everything that’s happening in that part of the world right now. And then we’ll close with an amazing American symphony by William Grant Still. This is his second symphony, Song of a New Race, and it’s a piece that’s very unfamiliar to classical music audiences but one I’m very excited to share here.

Tickets can be purchased by phone at (304) 232-6191, by email at boxoffice@wheelingsymphony.com, or in person at the Box Office at 1025 Main Street, Suite 811.