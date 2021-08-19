Wheeling Symphony Orchestra returns for Music under the stars

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra partnered with Kalkreuth Roofing and Sheet Metal, Inc. to present Music Under the Stars.

The free event is open to the public and includes fireworks and live music performed by the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra.

They will be performing a variety of hits by Elton John and “Remember When Rock Was Young”- The Elton John Tribute.

Bryan Braunlich, the WSO’s Executive Director, said the group is excited to bring together the community to enjoy live music again.

The Labor Day weekend concert returns at Oglebay’s amphitheater on Sunday, September 5 at 7:30 p.m.

If you’re unable to make it out to the concert, once again this year it will be available for you to stream at WTRF.com and on WTRF My Ohio Valley from the comfort of your home.