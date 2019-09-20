Wheeling Symphony pays special tribute in 90th season opener

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Symphony will hold its 90th season opener Friday evening at the Capitol Theatre.

New Music Director, John Devlin, will conduct the symphony and switch things up by paying tribute to soul singer, Aretha Franklin, who passed away last year.

Friday’s performance will also feature guest vocals from Capathia Jenkins and Ryan Shaw.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m.