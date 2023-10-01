WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A special fundraiser was held today to help a local orchestra that performs various shows throughout the Wheeling area.

The Wheeling Symphony Youth Orchestra’s annual Bluegrass Barbeque Fundraiser happened today at The Hess Shelter in Oglebay Park.

The event featured a performance from the orchestra as well as live bluegrass music from two local bands.

A delicious dinner of barbeque ribs and chicken was served, and people also had the chance to win some raffle prizes.

The executive director of the orchestra shared how much it means to have the community come out to support them.

“It’s really incredible to think about how long the Wheeling Symphony has been around and how long the community has really embraced the arts. And so, it’s such an honor to keep that tradition going and to be out here and to luck out with great weather and have a great crowd today is, it’s just it’s a wonderful feeling.” Sonja Thomes – Executive Director, Wheeling Symphony Orchestra

Admission for the event was $25 for adults and $10 for kids and it ran from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.