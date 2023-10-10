WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling University celebrated the relaunch of its Challenger Learning Center today and a special guest helped to announce the improvements that were made.

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito played a vital role in helping to redesign the learning center through a $3 million grant from a congressional-directed spending request.

They replaced the current space simulator with the newly designed facility, including a briefing room, mission control, transport room, and spacecraft simulator to design and deliver a girl’s STEM summer camp and to develop a new Virtual Mission.

The new facility will take 5th and 6th graders through various space simulations where they will have to complete missions as if they were an astronaut.

Capito said the improvements were necessary to keep the center as effective as it has been.

”When you see the exciting things that science can bring into your life. I think that’s what we’re hoping to instill in people today. Updating and modernizing is really critical. For this facility to be as influential as it has been in the past.” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito – (R) WV

The Senator also welcomed guests from local schools to participate in the launch and saw them participate in different simulations.