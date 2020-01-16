Wheeling University & Belmont College sign momentous Articulation Agreement

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

Years in the making.

A decision that will affect most college students.

Wheeling University and Belmont College signed an Articulation Agreement Thursday morning.

This means a number of things.

First off it means an faster and affordable transition for their two year students to their next degree platform.

In other words it cuts out any unnecessary classes and makes for a smooth transfer.

It is also an opportunity to provide options to non-traditional students as well as making lasting partnerships that in turn benefit everyone.

Now this partnership doesn’t just benefit the students, it also takes a burden off of the staff as well.

“Well for the staff they don’t have to spend extra time trying to match a dozen different degrees and different universities, but for the students, which is the most important part, it’s seamless. It’s more affordable this way and it’s local.” Dr. Paul Gasparro – Belmont College President

“It’s interesting to see a higher education working together to benefit the student, and I think that benefits our community and our nation as a whole.” Ginny Favede – Wheeling University President

Wheeling University officials say they are rebuilding their programs and this is another way to do just that.

This will be affect for the fall semester of 2020.