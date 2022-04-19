Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling University Athletics Golf Scramble is next Saturday at the Crispin Golf Course at Oglebay Park. The cost is $75 per golfer and $300 per foursome. Proceeds go to benefit the resurfacing of the track at Bishop Schmitt Field.

“It will be going towards the resurfacing of our outdoor track. This is a project that’s needed to happen for a long time and hopefully we get it completed by next Spring,” Assistant Athletic Director Zac Schnegg said.

If you are interested in participating, you can contact: 304-243-2176