WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A special camp got underway Tuesday that is helping young students learn several healthcare skills.

Wheeling University is holding a two-day long healthcare camp to educate students and hopefully spark their interest in working in the field.

The camp is designed to introduce local students to the many health science fields available.

With a nationwide shortage in these fields, the university hopes that it will interest the students in pursuing a career in one of the fields.

At the camp, students will learn CPR, wound care, how to conduct diagnostic testing, and much more.

The organizers of the camp say their hope is that the skills the students learn will help them in their future.

”Students don’t understand how vast the health science field is and this camp really allows them to gain knowledge on the different career opportunities that are going to be available to them in the future. They’re going to go out and be able to use things like CPR to better themselves and maybe save a life in the future.” Jill Emery – Wheeling University Chair of Nursing

A $5,000 grant was provided for the camp by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission that allowed the University to extend the camp to two days.

Day two of the camp will allow the students to get an inside look at a medical helicopter and continue to grow their knowledge in the health science field.