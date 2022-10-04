OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling University is being heralded as one of the best institutions of higher learning in West Virginia and the United States by national ranking services.



In its recent rankings, Niche reviewed 25 institutions in the state and named Wheeling University the second Best College in West Virginia, just behind West Virginia University.



President Ginny Favede says they’re thrilled.

“We received an ‘A’ for diversity and a ‘B+’ for our faculty so we’re thrilled. The University has come a long way in the three years that I’ve been here. We’ve had tremendous growth. Enrollment continues to grow.” Ginny Favede, President, Wheeling University

Additionally, Niche selected Wheeling University as a Best Value College in the nation, ranking it 356 out of 1,875 colleges reviewed. This places the University in the top 19 percent of institutions across the country for value.