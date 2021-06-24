Wheeling University releases updated COVID Plan, will not require vaccinations

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling University has released their updated COVID Plan for the 2021-2022 academic year, and they will not require students, faculty or staff to get vaccinated.

University President Ginny Favede says the revised guidelines were made using recommendations from local, state and Federal agencies.

While they are not requiring vaccinations, the University does encourage everyone to get one. Currently, they are surveying students and employees to determine how many have already been vaccinated. Students will be required to provide a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination upon returning to campus in August.

The new plan will still require masks to be worn indoors across campus, but exceptions will be made for employees in their own offices or students in their rooms. Outdoor mask wearing will not be required. Social distancing measures have also been lifted.

As for athletes, NCAA guidance still requires COVID testing, but student-athletes with proof of vaccinations will not have to be tested unless they are presenting symptoms. Space restrictions and gathering limits have also been rolled back to pre-pandemic levels.

President Favede says that adjustments to the plan might be required in the future, so stay with 7NEWS for any updates.