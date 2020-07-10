Wheeling Vice Mayor tests positive for COVID-19

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- City of Wheeling Vice Mayor and councilman, Chad Thalman, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Thalman said he tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and that he got tested because he was exposed to someone that possibly had it.

There was a city council meeting on Tuesday and even though everyone had masks on, Thalman wanted to let anyone he came in contact with that they should get tested and to inform the public that he was likely contagious at that time.

Thalman told 7News that he is basically asymptomatic.