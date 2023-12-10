WHEELING, W.Va. — The City of Wheeling Water Department announced it will be working with a new service provider for online payments effective Dec. 12.

The transition will require customers who pay their bills electronically or through autopay to re-register and create a new account via the City’s website.

The change will also provide additional payment options for the convenience of the customer.

Utilities Accounting & Revenue Supervisor Marci Embrey explained customers must re-register for online payments or autopay by visiting the wheelingwv.gov homepage and clicking on the “pay online” link or by going to the Water Department webpage.

Embrey stressed that as of Dec. 12, auto-pay would not be drafted from customer accounts. Customers must re-register their account and set it for auto pay if they wish to continue with the feature.

The new system will also allow customers to pay their water bills via PayPal, Venmo, Apple Pay, and Google Pay, noting that fees apply to any electronic transaction.

“Any electronic transaction will incur a fee. This includes a payment via the apps, an e-check paid online or via phone. Credit/debit card transactions will incur a fee online, via phone, and in person,” she said, noting there is no fee for payments made with a physical check. A physical check can be mailed and dropped off in the Water Department office or the drop box at the entryway of the City-County Building, 1500 Chapline Street. Customers can also pay their bills at Community Bank, provided they have their payment stubs.

Fees are as follows: 3.5 percent of the amount paid ($2 minimum); $1.95 for an e-check. Embrey emphasized that the city does not benefit from the fees for electronic transactions. Those funds go directly to the service provider.

The new system will also allow customers to set up their accounts to receive bills via email while also being able to opt in for reminders via email or text message.

