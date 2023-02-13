WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Coffee lovers listen up! A Dunkin Donuts is on its way to National Road.

The Wheeling Planning Commission approved Heartland Restaurant Group’s site plan to redevelop the former Hardee’s Restaurant 4-1 at their most recent meeting.

The proposed Dunkin Donuts building is approximately 2,000 square feet – comparable to their Moundsville location.

Speed of service was stated to be a priority as there are three drive-thru windows included in the plan: One pay window, one pickup window, and a new mobile order pickup window to save a trip inside of the store.

The site plan has been approved and will move on to the Board of Zoning Appeals this Thursday.