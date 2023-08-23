OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – As Wheeling’s massive Streetscape Project continues, the future of downtown parking is taking center stage.

As part of the project, the parking meters within the project area will have to be removed. These meters are decades old, and city officials do not want to reinstall them once the project is complete.

Wheeling Mayor Glenn Elliott is proposing a policy similar to one he saw visiting Greenville, South Carolina.

You would have 2 hour free parking in certain areas that is rigidly enforced using a camera system and artificial intelligence (or some other form of technology) to read license plates to see how long cars have been sitting in one spot.

“The purpose of downtown parking spaces is to facilitate commerce, and quite frankly if you are someone whose using those spaces all day that’s very selfish, and it’s very inconsiderate to downtown businesses who depend on those spaces for their customers and clients to come and go, and you know, have an availability of parking.” MAYOR GLENN ELLIOTT, Wheeling

Mayor Elliott is aware this could mean a drop in revenue for the city, but he hopes this idea could free up more spaces downtown, as opposed to people just continuously feeding the meter all day.

The Wheeling Development Committee passed a motion to have the city research this “free parking” program, so stay with 7NEWS for updates.