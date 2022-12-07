In the spirit of the holiday season—

The City of Wheeling is once again adopting the “Food for Fines” initiative.

For a donation of five non-perishable food items, that ten-dollar parking violation will magically disappear.

Those items will then be donated to local food pantries.

This is the sixth year the city has implemented the program.

“Food for Fines” will be valid for citations dated December 1, 2022, of this year through January 1, 2023.

Food donations must be taken to the City’s finance department on the first floor of the City-County Building.