KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Friday, June 23, 2023 marks the seventh anniversary of deadly flooding that killed nearly two dozen people across West Virginia.

Thousands of people were affected.

“After the flood, it was just seeing all the debris and the town cleaning up, roads closed. It was just like a disaster area. It was spooky to look at it,” former Bomont resident Betty White said. White lost her home during the flood.

For residents in Kanawha County, one of the many areas that was affected by this flooding, the anniversary brings back difficult memories.

“I remember being in my backyard and watching the river, and when it came up and got ready to break into the yard, I put my animals in my truck, and we left,” Clendenin resident Vickie Mahaney said.

Homes, family photos, personal belongings and more were instantly ruined because of the flooding. For some victims of the flooding, they still feel heavy grief from losing pets and loved ones.

“My brother died two weeks later. He had a heart attack from the stress. He lost his home. He had just retired. 74 years old. All his money was in his house. It took it,” White said.

Several communities across West Virginia have unified over the last seven years to rebuild. One of those communities is Clendenin.

“I can see it moving forward every day. You can just see things moving forward,” Clendenin resident Homer Rucker said.

Clendenin has rebuilt more than 10 homes and remodeled multiple businesses and homes because of the flood damage.

The Clendenin community is still planning to rebuild the elementary school, just one of the buildings that was destroyed in the flooding. One of the former teachers at this school says it was hard seeing the aftermath of living through the floods in his students’ lives.

“The kids in school anytime there was a big storm, they would be scared, really scared to death because they thought it was going to happen again,” former fourth grade teacher Mike Kearns said.

Many residents say they are still dealing with the trauma and bad memories from the deadly flooding.

“When you have a rainstorm, you don’t forget the flood. You do not forget that seven years ago at 4:30 in the afternoon, what happened,” Clendenin Mayor Kay Summers said.

Rucker said, “I’ve talked to some people that says sometimes it rains all night, they’ll sit up all night. I talked to one guy and he said ‘when it’s pouring rain out, I won’t go to bed because I’m afraid it’ll happen again.’”

Despite these challenges, the community says they has become stronger over time.

The community of Clendenin will be holding an all-celebration of the reconstruction of the city following the flooding on Saturday.