When you turn your clocks back, make sure to check your smoke alarm batteries too

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – This is the weekend when we turn our clocks back for the time change. But “fall back” means more than just setting our clocks.



Wheeling Fire Inspector Toby Bachman says we need to check the batteries in our smoke alarms. And if they’re the long-lasting kind that keep going for years, that’s fine. Just check them….to make sure.

“You are twice as likely to survive a fire if you have a working smoke detector in your home. So we really press people to please put smoke detectors and test your smoke detectors. We ask that you do fire drills in the home especially if you have little kids. Because with little kids, they need to know two ways out of the building. So please go over fire drills with your kids in the home. It really helps them get comfortable with getting out of the building in case something would happen.” Lt. Toby Bachman, Inspector, Wheeling Fire Department

And if you have any fuel appliances in your house, like a gas furnace, gas water heater or wood burning stove, you also need a carbon monoxide detector in your home. They say you should place it somewhere near the bedrooms, to wake you if you’re sleeping.