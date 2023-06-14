WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — West Virginia ranks 42nd in the nation in terms of child well being.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

That’s from West Virginia Kids Count, an organization that gathers information about children’s well being in the mountain state.

Their recent report says inaccessible and unaffordable child care will push more families into poverty.

They look at four different categories–economic well being, education, family and community and health.

“We have improved in teens not in school or working. But indicators that we need to improve on include children in poverty, children whose parents lack secure employment and children living in households with high housing costs. As far as education goes, we are ranked at 47th.” Bobbie Spry, Community Specialist, WV Kids Count

It shows 4th graders not proficient in reading, and 8th graders not proficient in math.

West Virginia ranks 39th in health, having improved in the area of children lacking health insurance.

The mountain state has remained the same when it comes to low birth weight babies.

West Virginia is 34th, having improved in the numbers of heads of households lacking a high school diploma.